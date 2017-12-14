All Nunavut hamlets, except Iqaluit, voted in new leadership on Monday.

Since the terms for mayor and councillor positions are staggered in many cases, communities only voted to fill positions that were vacant.

Pamela Gross was elected mayor of Cambridge Bay. (Submitted by Pamela Gross )

Currently, hamlets run their own elections, but a law passed this summer is transitioning control to Elections Nunavut and by 2019 mayors and councillors will serve fixed four-year terms.

In Kugluktuk, the election was shut down by Nunavut's languages commissioner for failing to comply with the territory's language laws. A new election will be scheduled within the next 10 days.

In Arctic Bay, Frank May ran for both the roles of mayor and councillor. He was elected mayor and all the councillors were acclaimed. Since, May he cannot serve in both roles, Geela Arnauyumayuq was appointed to fill to role of councillor.

The following list includes all who were elected (or acclaimed).

Kitikmeot

Cambridge Bay

Mayor

Pamela Gross

Councillors

​Jenna Kamingoak

Aaron Petersen

Stuart Rostant (tied with Sandi Gillis, both names were put into a hat to break the tie)

Charles Zikalala

Gjoa Haven

Councillors

Christine Porter

David Siksik

Jennifer Ullulaq​

Uriash Puqiqnak

Kugaaruk

Mayor

Canute Krejunark​

Councillors

Guido Tigvareak

Ovide Alakannuark

Teddy Apsaktaun

Joashua Kringorn

Jamie Ihakkaq​

Taloyoak

Councillors

John Charles Lyall

Kristine Lyall

Tommy Aivout

Peter Kiahingnaq

Qikiqtaaluk

Arctic Bay

Mayor

Frank May

Councillors (all acclaimed)

Geela Arnauyumayuq

Sakiasie Qaunaq

Susanna Barnabas

Leonie Eecheak

Cape Dorset

Mayor

•Timoon Toonoo

Councillors

Aningmiuq Samayualie

​Atsiaq Alasuaq

Chris Pudlat

Jimmy Manning

Mary Laisa

Clyde River

Mayor

Sandy Simon Kautuq

Councillors

Rayge Atsiqtaq

Limikie Palluq

Apiusie Apak

Suzanne Arreak​​

Grise Fiord

Councillors

Inger-Lise Christensen

Raymond Kaslak

Lucy Nungaq

Hall Beach

Mayor

Jaypeetee Audlakiak

Councillors

Stacey Kadlutsiak

Daniel Arvaluk

Jason Ikeperiar​​

Paul Nagmalik

Igloolik

Councillors

Erasmus Ivvalu

Matt Teed

Lionel Evaloarjuk

Peter Ivalu

Kimmirut

Mayor

Ningiulaa Killiktee

Councillors (all acclaimed)

Mattoo Michael

Akulukjuk Judea

Maliktoo Lyta

Pangnirtung

Mayor

Stevie Komoartok

Councillors

Billy Etooangat

Jaco Ishulutak

David Kooneeliusie

Markus Wilcke

Pond Inlet

Councillors

Eleanore Pitseolak

Tim Soucie

Jerold Koonark

Abraham Kublu

Isaac Akpaliapik

Qikiqtarjuaq

Councillors (all acclaimed)

Jeannie Kooneeliusie

Daisy Arnaquq

Loasie Audlakiak

Mary Ann Qiyutaq

Monica Allen

Resolute Bay

Mayor

Joyce Laprise

Councillors

Philip Chubb

Martha Idlout

Lori Nungaq

Tabitha Mullin

Sanikiluaq

Mayor​

Eli Kavik

Councillors

Moses Appaqaq

Mina Eyaituk

Emily Kattuk

Sarah N. Meeko

Lucy Uppik

Kivalliq

Arviat

Councillors

Tommy Owlijoot

Joe Savikataaq Jr.

Kono Tattuinee

William Tiktaq

Baker Lake

Mayor

Shawn Attungala

Councillors

Sarah Anirniq

Thomas Anirniq

Paula Hughson

Kevin Iksiktaaryuk

Frank Tootoo

Karen Yip

Chesterfield Inlet

Councillors

Solomon Autut

Jimmy Krako

Leonie Mimialik

Angeline Simik

Coral Harbour

Mayor

Willie Nakoolak

Councillors

Danny Pee

Jordon Emiktowt

Tono Susan Nakoolak

Roxanne Eetuk

Tina Eetuk

Moses Nakoolak

Naujaat

Mayor

Solomon Malliki

Councillors (all acclaimed)

Donat Milortok

Peter Mannik

Joseph Mapsalak

Joseph Sivernatok

Rankin Inlet

Councillors

Martha Hickes

Chad Graham

Kelly Lindell

Lynn Rudd

Barbara Tartak

Harry Towtongie

Whale Cove

Councillors