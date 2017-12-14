All Nunavut hamlets, except Iqaluit, voted in new leadership on Monday.
Since the terms for mayor and councillor positions are staggered in many cases, communities only voted to fill positions that were vacant.
Currently, hamlets run their own elections, but a law passed this summer is transitioning control to Elections Nunavut and by 2019 mayors and councillors will serve fixed four-year terms.
In Kugluktuk, the election was shut down by Nunavut's languages commissioner for failing to comply with the territory's language laws. A new election will be scheduled within the next 10 days.
In Arctic Bay, Frank May ran for both the roles of mayor and councillor. He was elected mayor and all the councillors were acclaimed. Since, May he cannot serve in both roles, Geela Arnauyumayuq was appointed to fill to role of councillor.
The following list includes all who were elected (or acclaimed).
Kitikmeot
Cambridge Bay
Mayor
- Pamela Gross
Councillors
- Jenna Kamingoak
- Aaron Petersen
- Stuart Rostant (tied with Sandi Gillis, both names were put into a hat to break the tie)
- Charles Zikalala
Gjoa Haven
Councillors
- Christine Porter
- David Siksik
- Jennifer Ullulaq
- Uriash Puqiqnak
Kugaaruk
Mayor
- Canute Krejunark
Councillors
- Guido Tigvareak
- Ovide Alakannuark
- Teddy Apsaktaun
- Joashua Kringorn
- Jamie Ihakkaq
Taloyoak
Councillors
- John Charles Lyall
- Kristine Lyall
- Tommy Aivout
- Peter Kiahingnaq
Qikiqtaaluk
Arctic Bay
Mayor
- Frank May
Councillors (all acclaimed)
- Geela Arnauyumayuq
- Sakiasie Qaunaq
- Susanna Barnabas
- Leonie Eecheak
Cape Dorset
Mayor
- •Timoon Toonoo
Councillors
- Aningmiuq Samayualie
- Atsiaq Alasuaq
- Chris Pudlat
- Jimmy Manning
- Mary Laisa
Clyde River
Mayor
- Sandy Simon Kautuq
Councillors
- Rayge Atsiqtaq
- Limikie Palluq
- Apiusie Apak
- Suzanne Arreak
Grise Fiord
Councillors
- Inger-Lise Christensen
- Raymond Kaslak
- Lucy Nungaq
Hall Beach
Mayor
- Jaypeetee Audlakiak
Councillors
- Stacey Kadlutsiak
- Daniel Arvaluk
- Jason Ikeperiar
- Paul Nagmalik
Igloolik
Councillors
- Erasmus Ivvalu
- Matt Teed
- Lionel Evaloarjuk
- Peter Ivalu
Kimmirut
Mayor
- Ningiulaa Killiktee
Councillors (all acclaimed)
- Mattoo Michael
- Akulukjuk Judea
- Maliktoo Lyta
Pangnirtung
Mayor
- Stevie Komoartok
Councillors
- Billy Etooangat
- Jaco Ishulutak
- David Kooneeliusie
- Markus Wilcke
Pond Inlet
Councillors
- Eleanore Pitseolak
- Tim Soucie
- Jerold Koonark
- Abraham Kublu
- Isaac Akpaliapik
Qikiqtarjuaq
Councillors (all acclaimed)
- Jeannie Kooneeliusie
- Daisy Arnaquq
- Loasie Audlakiak
- Mary Ann Qiyutaq
- Monica Allen
Resolute Bay
Mayor
- Joyce Laprise
Councillors
- Philip Chubb
- Martha Idlout
- Lori Nungaq
- Tabitha Mullin
Sanikiluaq
Mayor
- Eli Kavik
Councillors
- Moses Appaqaq
- Mina Eyaituk
- Emily Kattuk
- Sarah N. Meeko
- Lucy Uppik
Kivalliq
Arviat
Councillors
- Tommy Owlijoot
- Joe Savikataaq Jr.
- Kono Tattuinee
- William Tiktaq
Baker Lake
Mayor
- Shawn Attungala
Councillors
- Sarah Anirniq
- Thomas Anirniq
- Paula Hughson
- Kevin Iksiktaaryuk
- Frank Tootoo
- Karen Yip
Chesterfield Inlet
Councillors
- Solomon Autut
- Jimmy Krako
- Leonie Mimialik
- Angeline Simik
Coral Harbour
Mayor
- Willie Nakoolak
Councillors
- Danny Pee
- Jordon Emiktowt
- Tono Susan Nakoolak
- Roxanne Eetuk
- Tina Eetuk
- Moses Nakoolak
Naujaat
Mayor
- Solomon Malliki
Councillors (all acclaimed)
- Donat Milortok
- Peter Mannik
- Joseph Mapsalak
- Joseph Sivernatok
Rankin Inlet
Councillors
- Martha Hickes
- Chad Graham
- Kelly Lindell
- Lynn Rudd
- Barbara Tartak
- Harry Towtongie
Whale Cove
Councillors
- Ryan Kolit
- Gerard Maktar
- Anna Okalik
- Mike Sr. Panika
- Glenda Ulurksit
- Eva Voisey