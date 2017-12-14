All Nunavut hamlets, except Iqaluit, voted in new leadership on Monday. 

Since the terms for mayor and councillor positions are staggered in many cases, communities only voted to fill positions that were vacant.

Pamela Gross

Pamela Gross was elected mayor of Cambridge Bay. (Submitted by Pamela Gross )

Currently, hamlets run their own elections, but a law passed this summer is transitioning control to Elections Nunavut and by 2019 mayors and councillors will serve fixed four-year terms. 

In Kugluktuk, the election was shut down by Nunavut's languages commissioner for failing to comply with the territory's language laws. A new election will be scheduled within the next 10 days.

In Arctic Bay, Frank May ran for both the roles of mayor and councillor. He was elected mayor and all the councillors were acclaimed. Since, May he cannot serve in both roles, Geela Arnauyumayuq was appointed to fill to role of councillor.  

The following list includes all who were elected (or acclaimed).

Kitikmeot  

Cambridge Bay

Mayor

  • Pamela Gross

Councillors

  • ​Jenna Kamingoak
  • Aaron Petersen
  • Stuart Rostant (tied with Sandi Gillis, both names were put into a hat to break the tie)
  • Charles Zikalala

Gjoa Haven

Councillors

  • Christine Porter
  • David Siksik
  • Jennifer Ullulaq​
  • Uriash Puqiqnak

Kugaaruk

Mayor

  • Canute Krejunark​

Councillors

  • Guido Tigvareak
  • Ovide Alakannuark
  • Teddy Apsaktaun
  • Joashua Kringorn
  • Jamie Ihakkaq​

Taloyoak

Councillors

  • John Charles Lyall
  • Kristine Lyall
  • Tommy Aivout
  • Peter Kiahingnaq

Qikiqtaaluk

Arctic Bay

Mayor

  • Frank May

Councillors (all acclaimed)

  • Geela Arnauyumayuq
  • Sakiasie Qaunaq
  • Susanna Barnabas
  • Leonie Eecheak

Cape Dorset

Mayor

  • •Timoon Toonoo

Councillors

  • Aningmiuq Samayualie
  • ​Atsiaq Alasuaq
  • Chris Pudlat
  • Jimmy Manning
  • Mary Laisa

Clyde River

Mayor

  • Sandy Simon Kautuq

Councillors

  • Rayge Atsiqtaq
  • Limikie Palluq
  • Apiusie Apak
  • Suzanne Arreak​​

Grise Fiord

Councillors

  • Inger-Lise Christensen
  • Raymond Kaslak
  • Lucy Nungaq

Hall Beach

Mayor

  • Jaypeetee Audlakiak 

Councillors

  • Stacey Kadlutsiak
  • Daniel Arvaluk
  • Jason Ikeperiar​​
  • Paul Nagmalik

Igloolik

Councillors

  • Erasmus Ivvalu
  • Matt Teed
  • Lionel Evaloarjuk
  • Peter Ivalu

Kimmirut

Mayor

  • Ningiulaa Killiktee

Councillors (all acclaimed)

  • Mattoo Michael
  • Akulukjuk Judea
  • Maliktoo Lyta

Pangnirtung

Mayor

  • Stevie Komoartok

Councillors

  • Billy Etooangat
  • Jaco Ishulutak
  • David Kooneeliusie
  • Markus Wilcke

Pond Inlet

Councillors

  • Eleanore Pitseolak
  • Tim Soucie
  • Jerold Koonark
  • Abraham Kublu
  • Isaac Akpaliapik

Qikiqtarjuaq

Councillors (all acclaimed)

  • Jeannie Kooneeliusie
  • Daisy Arnaquq
  • Loasie Audlakiak
  • Mary Ann Qiyutaq
  • Monica Allen

Resolute Bay

Mayor

  • Joyce Laprise

Councillors

  • Philip Chubb
  • Martha Idlout
  • Lori Nungaq
  • Tabitha Mullin

Sanikiluaq

Mayor​

  • Eli Kavik

Councillors

  • Moses Appaqaq
  • Mina Eyaituk
  • Emily Kattuk
  • Sarah N. Meeko
  • Lucy Uppik

Kivalliq

Arviat

Councillors

  • Tommy Owlijoot
  • Joe Savikataaq Jr.
  • Kono Tattuinee
  • William Tiktaq

Baker Lake

Mayor

  • Shawn Attungala

Councillors

  • Sarah Anirniq
  • Thomas Anirniq
  • Paula Hughson
  • Kevin Iksiktaaryuk
  • Frank Tootoo
  • Karen Yip

Chesterfield Inlet

Councillors

  • Solomon Autut
  • Jimmy Krako
  • Leonie Mimialik
  • Angeline Simik

Coral Harbour

Mayor

  • Willie Nakoolak

Councillors

  • Danny Pee
  • Jordon Emiktowt
  • Tono Susan Nakoolak
  • Roxanne Eetuk
  • Tina Eetuk
  • Moses Nakoolak

Naujaat

Mayor

  • Solomon Malliki

Councillors (all acclaimed)

  • Donat Milortok
  • Peter Mannik
  • Joseph Mapsalak
  • Joseph Sivernatok

Rankin Inlet

Councillors

  • Martha Hickes
  • Chad Graham
  • Kelly Lindell
  • Lynn Rudd
  • Barbara Tartak
  • Harry Towtongie

Whale Cove

Councillors

  • Ryan Kolit
  • Gerard Maktar
  • Anna Okalik
  • Mike Sr. Panika
  • Glenda Ulurksit
  • Eva Voisey