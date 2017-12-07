Municipal elections are coming up on Dec. 11 for all communities in Nunavut, except for Iqaluit.

This is the first municipal election since Bill 49, an Act to Provide for Elections for Municipal Councils and District Education Authorities, was passed into law, but this year, changes will be minimal.

Currently, municipalities are responsible for running their own elections. They report the winning candidates to the Department of Community and Government Services.

With the new legislation, Elections Nunavut will manage all elections across the territory and starting in 2019, elections will be held on the fourth Monday of October every four years.

This is a change from the annual elections that happen now, which means if a mayor or councillor's term is up, their seat is open for candidates to run to replace them, but if they are in the middle of their term, there is no race.

For example, some communities, including Grise Fiord and Igloolik, will not elect a mayor this year, as their mayors have time left on their terms.

The documents below list the candidates running in each community.

