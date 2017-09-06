A Fort Providence, N.W.T., mother is asking for help to find her son.

Geraldine Elleze told CBC her son, Morgan Elleze, aged 20, was last seen hitchhiking near Enterprise on Saturday. She said he was reportedly picked up and brought to Peace River, Alberta.

Geraldine said her son told friends he was making his way to Medicine Hat in southern Alberta. She believes he will try to make his way there via Grand Prairie or Valleyview.

She is asking people to be alert for a young man last seen wearing a grey sweater, a black jacket, and carrying a light-brown camouflage backpack.

She said this behaviour is unusual for her son, and his family is very concerned.

"I'm really upset. I've been crying ever since I heard he left the road," Elleze said. "It's not like him to be leaving like that. He lives with me, he goes to school and he's part time working at the friendship centre. He's a youth worker over there."

Geraldine has been on the road looking for her son. She made her way to High Level, Alta., where she reported her son missing to RCMP there.

High Level RCMP Sgt. Cody Willoughby said the report was filed and is now in the hands of the McLennan, Alta., RCMP detachment near where it is believed Morgan was last known to be.