The federal government and the Yukon governments have pitched in money to repair Ross River's historic suspension bridge that's been closed since 2013, when it was deemed unsafe for use.

The territorial government said at that time it was going to demolish the historic structure.

The community fought back, and the government relented. It eventually stablized the towers on either end of the river, but then did no further repairs.

The footbridge was built by the American military as part of the Second World War Canol project to pipe oil from Norman Wells, N.W.T., to a refinery in Whitehorse.

The federal government's Build Canada Fund will contribute $2.25 million toward the repairs, and the Yukon government will pitch in up to $750,000 from its Small Communities Fund.

Protesters rally in an effort to save the historic suspension bridge back in 2014. The photo was posted on the Friends of the Ross River Footbridge Facebook page. (Facebook)

Chief of the Ross River Dena Council Jack Caesar says residents were relieved to learn that their beloved suspension bridge would be functional once more.

"When it was mentioned that they would assist us, it was news well received," he said.

Caesar said people in the community have relied on the bridge for decades, especially because it's often the only way to get across the Pelly River to access the North Canol road.

"The hunting camps, the fishing camps, everybody uses that road there, the Canol corridor, so we really appreciate it."

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker was in Ross River last week.

The government funding will be used to install new stairs, cables, anchors and decking.

"Our goal was to go there to listen to the community, and to chief and council, to hear whether this was their priority and clearly it was, and that's great. So we're able to do the work."

Streicker said the contract will go to tender soon and added once that has been awarded, there will be a clearer understanding about the completion date, expected to be sometime this summer.

