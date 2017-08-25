Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Yellowknife
Partly Cloudy
15°C
Inuvik
Light Rain
7°C
Iqaluit
Mostly Cloudy
8°C
Kuujjuaq
Mostly Cloudy
20°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- Unique 1960s North Baffin-area art collection goes on display in Iqaluit
- Mmm! Clam diggers take advantage of low tide in Iqaluit
- Coddled no more? Yellowknife's Dangerous Camp offers risk and reward
- 75 years on, Alaska Highway still an adventure for truckers
- 18 students spend 1st week of Nunavik Sivunitsavut's pilot year team-building
Must Watch
-
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
-
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
-
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
Top News Headlines
- Hurricane Harvey weakens into tropical storm as officials warn of 'dramatic flooding'
- Cash-strapped Parks Canada looks at unloading $8.3B worth of infrastructure
- 'Very provocative action': Canada's war games in the Baltics irk Russian official
- Mayweather vs. McGregor: Breaking down the bout everybody's talking about
- 'Everyone has warts': Indigenous MP supports John A. Macdonald's name on schools
Most Viewed
- Coddled no more? Yellowknife's Dangerous Camp offers risk and reward
- Reality TV star fined $31k for filmed stunt in Yukon
- 8-year-old found nearly 1 km away after slipping away from Yellowknife day camp
- Scientists surveying ocean floor turn up new fish off Alaska
- 'Yukon Gold' TV star charged for mess left at Klondike claims