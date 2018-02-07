Representatives from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will visit Lower Post, B.C., where they will document stories from the community, as well as from Good Hope Lake, B.C., and Watson Lake, Yukon.

Some families from those communities feel they missed their opportunity to speak about their own experiences when the inquiry came to Whitehorse last June.

Last week, the Liard Aboriginal Women's Society in Watson Lake received confirmation that there will be a statement gathering event in their community. The group represents women in the region.

"We were really worried that families were not being heard," Ann Maje Raider, the executive director of the society, said. "What we would like them to do is have the families — when there is a Whitehorse gathering — have the families from Lower Post and Good Hope go to Whitehorse at the next gathering."

Raider said the process has been confusing and that's why she asked the inquiry commissioner to hold the local gathering. The event will be held at the Lower Post School Feb. 27 to Mar. 1.

It's different than other hearings because a commissioner will not be present.

Ann Maje Raider, the executive director of the Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society, said they received official confirmation about the statement gathering late last week. ((Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society))

Raider said they have hired a coordinator in Lower Post to distribute letters this week detailing the information people will need to sign up.

Hearings were held in Whitehorse last June. At the time it was unclear if communities, including Lower Post and Good Hope Lake, should take part in the hearings there or in Northern B.C.

At the end of the hearings in Whitehorse, the commission promised to return to the Yukon for further hearings.

No one from the inquiry was available to say when that might happen.