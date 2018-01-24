Wednesday marks the second day of national inquiry hearings into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife.

Families from across the N.W.T. gathered at the Chateau Nova hotel in Yellowknife to testify.

Public hearings run until Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. MT each day.

A team of victim services workers will be on site during the hearings to provide emotional support to those who need it.

A standing ovation was given to the Native Women's Association of the NWT for their beaded heart tapestry at the opening ceremonies Monday. (Claudiane Samson/CBC)

On Tuesday, the Meyer family gave the first public testimony.

"Keep after the doctors and the psychologists," said Kathy Meyer. Kathy's daughter Angela Meyer disappeared on Nov. 27, 2010 from Yellowknife.

"There was not a lot of help for Angela when she was a teen ... And I don't think there still is," said Kathy, calling for more mental health and addictions support in the territory.

Lesa Semmler testifies at MMIWG Yellowknife1:50

It was followed by the Semmler family and then former Dene National Chief Noeline Villebrun gave her testimony.

Follow our coverage on MMIWG Yellowknife: