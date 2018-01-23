Tuesday marks the beginning of the national inquiry hearings into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife.

Families from across the N.W.T. will gather at the Chateau Nova hotel in Yellowknife to testify.

Public hearings start Tuesday, and run through Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. MT.

A team of victim services workers will be on site during the hearings to provide emotional support to those who need it.

Follow our coverage on MMIWG Yellowknife:

Follow our Day 1 live blog: