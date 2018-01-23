Live
Day 1: MMIWG national inquiry hearings begin in Yellowknife
Public hearings for the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls begin Tuesday in Yellowknife. Watch live here.
Families from across N.W.T. will gather Tuesday to Thursday to give testimony at the inquiry
Tuesday marks the beginning of the national inquiry hearings into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife.
Families from across the N.W.T. will gather at the Chateau Nova hotel in Yellowknife to testify.
Public hearings start Tuesday, and run through Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. MT.
A team of victim services workers will be on site during the hearings to provide emotional support to those who need it.
Follow our coverage on MMIWG Yellowknife:
- Nearly 4 years on, a grieving mother prepares to tell her story again
- 'My mother didn't die for nothing,' says Inuvik woman ahead of Yellowknife MMIWG inquiry
- Here's what you need to know about MMIWG Yellowknife inquiry hearings this week
Follow our Day 1 live blog:
- On mobile? Read the live blog here.