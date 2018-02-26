The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will be in Lower Post, B.C., this week to collect testimony.

But the appearance will not be the same as formal hearings that have already taken place in Whitehorse, Rankin Inlet, Yellowknife and other cities across Canada.

The sessions in Lower Post will be closed to the public and will happen in a less formal setting. People who wish to testify will do so in private and be recorded on audio and video for commissioners to watch later and use when they make their recommendations.

"It's a fairly relaxed process where the participants speaking are not so much guided in their testimony like in the public hearings," explained Caitlin Hendrickson, one of the people who will take statements in Lower Post.

"It's a voluntary process open to anyone who wants to share a story about a missing and murdered Indigenous loved one they've lost or if they want to share their own experiences," she said. "We welcome people to share their own truth."

Walk-ins welcome to testify

The sessions begin Tuesday and continue until Thursday, March 1. Anyone from the community or surrounding area is welcome to volunteer to testify, Hendrickson said.

A venue for the sessions hasn't been set yet, but earlier ones in other communities have usually happened at a community centre or band hall, she said.

Three people with the inquiry will record statements, so they have the ability to gather testimony from as many as 30 people over the three-days. There will be staff from the inquiry in Lower Post to help people who haven't already registered, but wish to speak.

"We want to know how they want their loved one to be honoured," she said. "We welcome people to give their recommendations for services and supports they need."