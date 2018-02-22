It's the third and final day of testimony at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

It's been an emotional few days at the Siniktarvik Hotel and Conference Centre, where commissioners with the inquiry are hearing from about 20 family members and survivors.

Some are testifying publicly, while others have chosen to share their stories in private sessions.

The space in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, where people are testifying at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Nikki Komaksiutiksak testified about her cousin and throat singing partner, Jessica Michaels, who died when she was 17 years old. Komaksiutiksak sobbed as she told the inquiry about the trauma and abuse they both suffered as young girls, at the hands of their aunt.

She spoke about the "injustice" of being cross-examined during court proceedings against her aunt, and how she felt the RCMP had failed in following up on the case.

Many have called for better access to mental health services in the North.

Laura MacKenzie urged Inuit to speak up about what she called "rampant" child sexual abuse and violence in remote Northern communities.

She talked about her 29-year-old cousin Betsy Kalaserk, who took her own life in front of her husband. He was convicted of criminal negligence for not intervening.

Nikki Komaksiutiksak gave emotional testimony this week. She spoke of her cousin, Jessica Michaels, who died in Winnipeg at the age of 17. (CBC)

Thursday's hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CST. Health support workers are on hand to help anybody who might be emotionally or psychologically struggling with the topics discussed.

