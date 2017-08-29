The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) will touch down in Yellowknife on Tuesday, when community liaisons and support workers begin three days of visiting with affected individuals and families in advance of a hearing Nov. 13.

Melissa Carlick, a community liaison who has also participated in visits in British Columbia and Yukon, says the group's main purpose is to engage families and survivors, and share information on the registration process for the formal hearing.

"We're going to come there and learn about your community, meet with organizations, governments, set the ground work for the hearing that's happening this November," she said. "It's an opportunity for us to just answer any questions they have."

Melissa Carlick is one of the community liaisons in Yellowknife this week. Her team will meet with elders in order to learn about local cultures and customs in advance of the November hearing. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Carlick says the group will also spend time in Yellowknife meeting with local elders, learning about local tradition and customs and how to conduct the hearing in a culturally appropriate fashion.

"It's Indigenous-led, and it's about the community leading the process as well," she said. "So it's really important for us to come there and learn about your area. Everyone's unique across Canada. So we're learning about your protocols, your way."

The group — which includes two community liaisons, two lawyers, and two health support workers, as well as local support — have a list of registered families and individuals. Carlick recommends that anyone wishing to take part bring someone for support, and to "practise what grounds them... what are they going to say, what's their key message. What's their story."

Sharing circle also taking place

The Native Women's Association will be hosting a sharing circle from 4 to 6 p.m. each day. The event is not officially tied to the inquiry, but Carlick is hoping that some of the people who participate will choose to take part in the community visit.

Marie Speakman, the victim service worker at the Native Women's Association in Yellowknife, is organizing a sharing circle that will take place on the same days as the inquiry's visit. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Marie Speakman, who is organizing the sharing circle, says the meeting is a follow-up to a similar circle held on May 31. Anyone is welcome to come, from families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys, survivors, people who have suffered systemic abuse, and members of the public who wish to provide support.

"It's ongoing support, healing that way," says Speakman. "It's a ripple effect. Anybody can come in, and they can share their stories.

"They're able to move forward. And find strength and support in each other, by sharing with each other."

Carlick said anyone interested in speaking with the commission can contact her directly, either by phone at 1 (867) 337-0837, or by email at m.carlick@mmiwg-ffada.ca.

Anyone looking for information on the sharing circle can contact the Native Women's Association at (867) 873-5509, ext. 224.