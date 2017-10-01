"It's been smoothed out."

That's how Melissa Carlick describes the second set of hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that she's been involved with, in the small community of Smithers, B.C.

Carlick is the community relations officer and health coordinator for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls for the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Alberta, and parts of B.C.

Vicki Hill holds a photo of her late mother Mary Jane Hill while testifying during hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Smithers, B.C., on Tuesday September 26, 2017. Her mother was found dead along Highway 16 near Prince Rupert in 1978 at the age of 31. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

That means she is a front-line worker.

"We schedule with families, we connect with them and with the lawyers and health supports prior to coming to the hearings," says Carlick, a member of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Whitehorse.

The commission heard testimonies in Smithers for three days, between Sept. 26 to 28.

'To me it's like a gift'

After the Whitehorse hearings this May, Carlick asked community groups and leaders for feedback.

What she learned was that the commission needs to build trust with the community before they hear from families.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller speaks before the start of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Smithers, B.C., on Tuesday September 26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Six weeks prior to the Smithers hearings, Carlick visited the community to connect with the families and other locals. She de-briefed with them after.

"I see them through the whole process," says Carlick. "To me it's like a gift."

Another way to build trust, says Carlick, is to follow local, cultural protocol.

"They're all unique, but there's similarities," says Carlick. "I'm pretty grounded in spirituality from my family back home, so I know how to respect and walk in a good way when I'm in different territories and follow their ways."

"That's what healing is... It's giving them a voice they didn't have before." - Melissa Carlick

She added that it's important to build trust because everything that is said in the testimonials comes from the heart.

"They're sharing a piece of them, right from the heart, and I get to witness that."

During one hearing in Smithers, Carlick heard of a loved one that was lost in the 1970s. The family told the commission that this is the first time they got to share, and give a voice to the woman they lost.

They told Carlick that the testimony allowed them to start the healing process.

"That's what healing is," says Carlick. "It's giving them a voice they didn't have before."

Not enough time

One criticism for the national inquiry is that it didn't give families enough time to prepare, and that it didn't follow cultural protocol. But, "families are leading the process and that's probably why it's smoothing out," says Carlick.

Megan Printz, right, rests her head on her mom Lorna Brown's shoulder while listening to Chief Vivian Tom testify about her late daughter Destiny Rae Tom, who was killed in 2013, during hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Smithers, B.C., on Tuesday September 26, 2017. They were attending to represent Printz's cousin and Brown's niece Tamara Chipman, who went missing in 2005 after being last seen hitchhiking on the Highway of Tears. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Another criticism was that it wasn't reaching everyone it should. "I can't speculate on that," says Carlick.

Carlick says she hopes people who didn't come forward before will do so in future hearings.

Carlick has a vested interest in wanting the inquiry to reach everyone it should, and in making sure families are validated in their testimonials.

Her aunt, Wendy Carlick, was murdered in Whitehorse in March. Angel Carlick, Wendy's daughter and Melissa's cousin, went missing a decade ago. Her body was later found outside of Whitehorse.

Both of the murders are unsolved.

"I'm trying my best and I feel like I'm actually making a difference for it," says Carlick.

"I want it to work. That's why I'm here."