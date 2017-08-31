Police say Sheldon Jim was reportedly seen in Whitehorse a few weeks ago. (RCMP)

The Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public for help finding 19-year-old Sheldon Jim.

Jim was reported missing by family members on Aug. 26. The police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

He was reportedly last seen in Whitehorse around the beginning of August.

Jim is described as a First Nations man with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately140 pounds.

The RCMP are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact police at 867-667-5555.