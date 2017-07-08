A Czech woman reported missing four days ago in the Northwest Territories is safe.

RCMP say the woman walked into the RCMP command post on her own at 10 p.m. Friday, but they did not release any details on her condition. Police have also not released her name.

A searcher paints a guide line during the fourth day of the search for the missing mushroom picker. (Yellowknife Search and Rescue)

The woman was in the Reid Lake area picking morel mushrooms when she was last seen Monday afternoon. Fellow mushroom pickers said she'd gone missing when she went off to look for a misplaced backpack.

About 20 people were involved in the search, including fellow pickers, volunteers, RCMP, Yellowknife Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, as well as the Canadian Forces 440 Transport Squadron.