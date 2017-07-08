A Czech woman reported missing four days ago in the Northwest Territories is safe.
RCMP say the woman walked into the RCMP command post on her own at 10 p.m. Friday, but they did not release any details on her condition. Police have also not released her name.
About 20 people were involved in the search, including fellow pickers, volunteers, RCMP, Yellowknife Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, as well as the Canadian Forces 440 Transport Squadron.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.