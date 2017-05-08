Updated
- CBC has removed the name and photo from this story; the identity is no longer in the public interest
A mother in Montreal says her daughter has been located.
Over the weekend, the Inuk woman, from Nunavik in northern Quebec, told CBC her daughter had not returned her messages for a week. She said she hadn't heard from her since April 30.
Now the woman has confirmed in a social media post that her daughter is expected to return home.
"Thanks everyone who was sharing, calling, message [sic] me," she wrote on Monday.