Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 54-year-old man.

In a news release, RCMP say Timothy MacDonald was reported missing on Tuesday.



MacDonald is described as about five feet 10 inches tall, with short dark hair and a moustache.

It's possible he is wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, jeans, white running shoes and carrying a military green backpack.

Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.