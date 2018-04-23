Yellowknife RCMP locate missing 23-year-old man

Editor's note: CBC has removed the name and photo of the missing person, as it is no longer in the public interest.

Yellowknife RCMP say they have located a missing 23-year-old man.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, the man was reported missing on Sunday.

He had been last seen in Yellowknife on Saturday afternoon near 48 Street and 49 Avenue, possibly carrying a suitcase.

A short time after the news release was issued, RCMP sent another statement saying the man had been located.

"The RCMP thanks the media and the citizens of Yellowknife for their assistance," stated the release.