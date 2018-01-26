RCMP are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen in the Bigelow Crescent area of Yellowknife on Wednesday.

Arthur Nitsiza is described as an Indigenous man with a fair complexion and a light moustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and a blue hoodie, according to a police news release.

The man was reported missing on Thursday, say police.

Yellowknife RCMP is asking the public for help in locating Nitsiza. Anyone who has information has been asked to call police at 867-669-1111 or file a report anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.