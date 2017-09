Police say Ken Algar's family is concerned for his well-being. He was last seen at the Whitehorse hospital on Sunday. (RCMP)

Police in Whitehorse are asking the public for help in finding Ken Algar, 59.

Algar was reportedly last seen at the Whitehorse General Hospital on Monday. RCMP could not say whether he was a patient at the hospital.

Police say Algar's family is concerned for his well-being.

He's described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.