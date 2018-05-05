Police seek help finding missing northern Quebec man

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man from northern Quebec.

Kevin Okpik, 18, of Quaqtaq, Nunavik, had recently been living in the Chaudière-Appalaches region and was last seen in Saint-Georges, Que. while walking to work on May 1, according to a news release from the Sûreté du Québec.

Saint-Georges is located in the Beauce region of Quebec, south of Quebec City.

Police say the man's relatives have reasons to fear for his health and safety.

Okpik is described as being five foot six inches tall, weighing 149 pounds, with dark hair, brown eyes and a scar over his left eye, according to police.

Okpik was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, a black cap with a Fox brand logo on it, grey jogging pants with the Fox logo, black Nike sneakers and tinted glasses.

Anyone with information about Okpik's whereabouts is asked to contact police. They can also call the Sûreté du Québec confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.