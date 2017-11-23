Skip to Main Content
Twin Otter joins search and rescue for missing man and boy travelling on the land in Nunavut

Notifications

Twin Otter joins search and rescue for missing man and boy travelling on the land in Nunavut

It's been four days since the man and boy went missing while travelling from Igloolik to Hall Beach, Nunavut. Search and rescue teams are still working hard.

There are approximately 35 people on the ground searching for the missing man and boy

CBC News ·
Igloolik Bay on November 2016. Search and rescue teams are working hard to find a man and boy who went missing after setting out on a snowmobile from Igloolik for Hall Beach, Nunavut late Sunday evening. (Nick Murray/CBC)

A Twin Otter plane is the newest to join the search and rescue efforts, as communities continue to look for a missing man and boy.

Four days have passed since a man in his 20s and a 13-year-old boy left Igloolik for Hall Beach, Nunavut on a snowmobile. 

The two set out on the approximately 70 kilometre journey shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday evening, according to Mayor Celestino Uyarak of Igloolik. 

It is suspected that they didn't bring extra supplies on the trip, said Uyarak.

Uyarak said that on a nice day, it can take up to two hours to travel to Hall Beach on the snowmobile trail which covers frozen water. 

The communities experienced some blizzard-like conditions starting on the weekend. The conditions have improved by Thursday, said Uyarak.

"When it goes anywhere between 48 hours ... you think of things that you don't want to think of," said Uyarak.

Uyarak said the search and rescue teams are not aware of any open waters between the communities at this time.

    Extra help arrives

    A twin otter plane arrived from Cambridge Bay to aid in the search, while the Canadian Rangers added about five more people Thursday.

    About 35 snowmobiles are on the ground.

    A Hercules aircraft was requested but wasn't able to fly in because of mechanical issues, said Uyarak.

    Local people have been bringing food supplies and coffee to the hamlet office to show support and keep the morale up, says the mayor.

    The community isn't releasing the names of the missing at this time.

    "Even adults, even myself, even the greatest hunter in Nunavut could do the same [get lost]," said Uyarak.

    With files from Pauline Pemik

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular now in news

    1. 929 reading now

      Cat named after Notorious B.I.G. shot multiple times — and survives

    2. 810 reading now
      Updated

      'We need to get our stories straight,' Dellen Millard wrote girlfriend after Laura Babcock disappeared

    3. 780 reading now

      'We're not lazy, we're old': 71-year-old worker at Costco wins right to sit on the job

    4. 684 reading now

      Canadian households lead the world in terms of debt: OECD

    5. Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnut is OK, just don't say beaver

    Discover more from CBC

    Watch

    Dragons' Den: 'Why Didn't I Think of That?'

    TV - Dragons' Den
    News

    How repealing net neutrality in U.S. could hurt Canadian pocketbooks

    News
    NEWS VIDEO

    Hacking your cellphone: tests reveal Canadians at risk

    News - The National

    The world's biggest forest is in our backyard, and we need to protect it

    Docs - The Nature of Things

    Imaginative solutions for an overheated housing market

    Radio The Sunday Edition
    News Video

    Puerto Rico's blackout: An unexpected call from Tesla brings light

    News - The National

    Casablanca at 75: fascinating facts about one of the most famous films of all time

    Radio Q

    Quebec vote on airplane kirpan rules 'discouraging,' says man who fought school board ban

    Radio As It Happens