The man and boy who were missing while travelling from Igloolik to Hall Beach, Nunavut were found safe, after being lost and out on the land for more than four days.

Paul Sr. Quliktalik, and Mark Qulitalik,13, set out on the approximately 70-kilometre journey shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday evening. The communities experienced blizzard-like conditions starting on the weekend.

The two, who are cousins, were spotted walking towards Hall Beach late into Thursday night, according to Mayor Celestino Uyarak of Igloolik.

"We ran out of gas," said the 13-year-old Qulitalik, who was brought to Igloolik's hamlet office early Friday morning to be with family and community members.

Qulitalik, left in black, says the two ran out of gas for their snowmobile, seen in this photo. (Submitted by Juuta Sarpinak)

"Thank God we were found alive and OK," said Qulitalik, in Inuktitut. "I want to thank the searchers. Now we are in a warm place."

The mayor says the communities are relieved and elated to have found the two.

"Everyone is waking up to this good news!" said Uyarak. "I hugged him [Qulitalik], rather than shaking his hand."