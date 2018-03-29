Search underway for missing hunter from Cape Dorset
Nunavut RCMP say a search is underway for a missing hunter from Cape Dorset.
Haali Tapaungai was supposed to be back Tuesday night
A hunter from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, is missing and a search is underway.
Haali Tapaungai was supposed to come back to the community Tuesday night.
A search and rescue team of eight people are looking for the 24-year-old Tapaungai, said RCMP spokesperson Henry Coman Thursday.
Search members are using satellite phones to keep in touch, said Coman.
With files from Pauline Pemik