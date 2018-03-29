Skip to Main Content
Search underway for missing hunter from Cape Dorset

Nunavut RCMP say a search is underway for a missing hunter from Cape Dorset.

Haali Tapaungai was supposed to be back Tuesday night

Nunavut RCMP say a search team of eight people are looking for a missing hunter from Cape Dorset. (CBC)

A hunter from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, is missing and a search is underway.

Haali Tapaungai was supposed to come back to the community Tuesday night. 

A search and rescue team of eight people are looking for the 24-year-old Tapaungai, said RCMP spokesperson Henry Coman Thursday.

Search members are using satellite phones to keep in touch, said Coman.

With files from Pauline Pemik

