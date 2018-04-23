Police believe they have found body of missing Hay River, N.W.T., man

RCMP say they have found a body of a dead man near Hay River, N.W.T., and believe it may be Junghwan (David) Park, who disappeared earlier this month.

According to a news release, police say a Hay River resident saw an "unusual formation in the snow" and discovered the body on Sunday.

Police said they travelled to the scene by snow machine.

In the release, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon stated police are working with the territory's coroner service and a post-mortem autopsy has been ordered.

Park, 34, is a Korean national, said police Monday. RCMP said they have been working with the Korean Consulate.

Last seen on April 3

Park, who was a resident of Hay River, was last seen at The Rooster convenience store in Hay River on April 3. A day later, his co-workers reported Park missing, said police.

Police said it's believed that Park disappeared from his residence in Hay River at 11:30 a.m. on April 3.

Last week, RCMP requested anyone who may have driven Park to either of the two Alberta communities of Grand Prairie or Clairmont to come forward with information.

RCMP had searched for Park for days by foot, snowmobile and air, including a search of wooded areas and trail systems in Hay River. They called out for help to neighbouring police jurisdictions and provinces during their investigation.

"We thank everyone, the co-workers, the community of Hay River, the neighbouring police jurisdictions, and the public in general for their concern and search efforts," stated York-Condon.