Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public to help find a young man who hasn't been seen since the evening of June 30.

That was when Andrew Moore, 17, was seen boarding an Edmonton flight bound for Yellowknife.

Yellowknife police got a call from the Edmonton Airport RCMP on July 10 asking for help to find Moore.

They say they need to speak to him personally "to ensure his well being."

Moore is described as slim, non-caucasian, with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 123 lbs (56 kilograms) and is about 5 foot 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Anyone with further information about this missing person is asked to contact Const. Trent Hayward at the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com or text: nwtnutips to 274637.