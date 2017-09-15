Whitehorse RCMP are looking for any information as to the whereabouts of Tiffany Hall. Police say she was last seen in Whitehorse about a week ago. (RCMP)

A 26-year-old woman from Yukon has been reported missing.

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for Tiffany Hall, who was reported missing by family on Wednesday, September 13. Police say she was last seen in Whitehorse a week ago.

Hall is described as a First Nation woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Police say her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555