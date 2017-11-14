Caitlin Olsen, 19, was reported missing to Yellowknife RCMP November 14. (RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating 19-year-old Caitlin Olsen, who was last seen on November 13.

According to a news release issued by RCMP, Olsen was reported missing to police on November 14. She is described as First Nations, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes, and is approximately 5' 6" tall and about 140 pounds.

Olsen was last seen in the area of Trevor's Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Monday, wearing black pants and a short-sleeved shirt with no jacket.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at (867) 669-1111 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online at nwtnutips.com, or by text message by texting "nwtnutips" to 274637.