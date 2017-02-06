Four people were sent to hospital this weekend following a car crash on the highway between Fort Simpson and Fort Providence.

The group was travelling back to their homes in Alberta after visiting Tulita when the crash happened Saturday morning near the Redknife River.

Fort Providence RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 1 at kilometre 292 around 8:45 a.m. A minivan struck a semi-tractor trailer from behind.

Police say the driver of the minivan sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire and emergency medical personnel. The three other occupants of the minivan sustained minor injuries.

All of the injured were taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife via helicopter from the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi was uninjured.

According to Wendy Oe, a friend of the four people in the minivan, the group of travelling pastors was visiting Tulita for Christian gospel meetings, something they do on a regular basis.

Anita Hicks of High Prairie, Alta., says her mother Jane Okemow is in hospital in Yellowknife, while her father Johnny Okemow was transferred to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

She said her father has broken bones on the left side of his face and will require reconstructive surgery. His left leg and ankle bones were also shattered, she said. Her mother is still in hospital but won't require surgery.

The injured were transported to Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital by helicopter. (submitted by Mike Squirrel)

Oe says David Fehr and Albert Okemow were sent to hospital, but have since been released and are back at their homes in Alberta.

RCMP say the crash is still under investigation but that poor visibility due to heavy blowing snow was a major factor. Alcohol/drug use and speed are not suspected to have been factors.

This is the second time in three weeks a vehicle has struck a semi from behind on N.W.T. highways in whiteout conditions.