Governor General Julie Payette honoured Ranger Sgt. Levi Palituq, from Clyde River, Nunavut, for his two decades of service to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Payette invested Palituq into the Order of Military Merit in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday.

The order is one of the ways the Armed Forces recognizes service and devotion beyond the call of duty.

Levi Palituq takes roll call during a Canadian Ranger parade on Oct. 20, 2016. (Submitted by Cpt. Steve Watton)

Palituq has been part of the Clyde River Ranger Patrol for 22 years, participating in exercises out on the land, he also helps with the Junior Canadian Ranger program.

Palituq has also won the Medal of Bravery, the Canadian Forces Decoration and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.