A proposed new gravel quarry in Whitehorse has met opposition from city staff, and a local First Nation.

Norcope Construction Group wants to build and operate a quarry and industrial operation on a 21 hectare parcel of land sandwiched between the Alaska Highway and the Yukon River near Miles Canyon.

"On site, you can see what a prime opportunity this is," said Norcope's Doug Gonder, speaking to city council on Monday.

"This site that we're going in here now was not just a Norcope ... you know, find it on the map and put an 'x'. I mean, planning looked at the zoning, we looked that we weren't interfering with anything else in the area."

The proposed quarry, outlined in red, is about 180 metres from undeveloped First Nations land. The city requires a 300-metre buffer between quarries and residential areas. (City of Whitehorse)

He argued that his development would "keep the price of gravel down."

But city officials say there are some problems with the proposal, such as its proximity to Ta'an Kwäch'än and Kwanlin Dün residential development lands. The city requires a 300-metre buffer between quarries and residential areas, and Norcope's operation would be too close — about 180 metres away.

The Ta'an Kwäch'än Council has already asked the city to reject the proposal.

Question of road access

Gonder told council he's willing to scale back his project to meet the city's buffer requirements, but there are other issues, as well — such as where Norcope would build a haul road to access the site.

According to city officials, the Yukon government has ruled out access from the Alaska Highway. The Whitepass and Yukon Route railway has also said that Norcope won't be allowed to use its parcel of land there, for access.

The only feasible way to access the quarry may be via Miles Canyon Road, a seasonal access road that's mostly used by tourists and residents to access the Miles Canyon recreation site. (Google)

That leaves Miles Canyon Road, a seasonal road that's mostly used by tourists and residents to access the Miles Canyon recreation site.

City staff also noted that the area is a prime location for future development, and a quarry might make that unfeasible. They also noted that the existing McLean Lake quarry area has plenty of gravel for the city's current needs.

​Councilors will vote on the proposal next week.