Two psychiatrists told the Yukon Supreme Court that inmate Michael Nehass exhibits clear signs of mental illness.

The diagnosis comes after Nehass, 34, has spent the last five years at Whitehorse Correctional Centre, which is not designed for mental health care.



​Nehass is facing a court proceeding which would label him dangerous offender, and jail him indefinitely. One of the questions, though, is whether he is fit to stand trial.

Nehass, who is currently at a facility in Ontario, appeared in court via videoconference. (RCMP)

Dr. Derek Pallandi, a psychiatrist with experience in criminal cases, said in court on Tuesday that Nehass' delusions and psychosis were obvious from their first meeting. He believes Nehass has schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder.

The diagnosis is supported by another psychiatrist at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, a facility where Nehass has been held for the last 30 days.

"Clinically, there is enough evidence that he is unfit for trial," Pallandi told the court.

Conspiracy theories, delusions

Pallandi described Nehass as being preoccupied with conspiracies of mind control and fixated on specific people in Yukon's justice system, politicians and RCMP.

The contents of these conspiracies were "not healthy," said Pallandi, who believes they represent a disassociation from reality.

Nehass has filed documents to the court which speak of international mind control conspiracies. An Ontario psychiatrist believes Nehass should be treated for schizophrenia. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Pallandi described a "constant intrusion of psychotic beliefs," in Nehass' thinking and added that Nehass seemed more preoccupied with such conspiracies than his impending court dates.

Last year, Nehass filed documents to the court alleging mind control.

Nehass appeared in court on Tuesday by video-conference from Ontario. On two occasions, he interrupted the court to reiterate his talk of conspiracies between police, gangs, oil companies and more.

Pallandi told the court he believed a hospital setting would be more appropriate for Nehass.

"Prisons are not hospitals," Pallandi said. "There is no question that hospitals are better places to treat mental illness."

Both psychiatrists assigned to Nehass' case at Ontario Shores have recommended anti-psychotic drugs for treatment.

Nehass has already been prescribed medicine but the court heard he refuses to take it most days.

Court yet undecided

Yukon's Supreme Court has to decide how to proceed.

In 2014, a controversial decision from the Yukon Review Board overruled a territorial court's decision to find Nehass unfit for trial because Nehass understood court proceedings and legal language.

The Yukon Supreme Court has since tolerated Nehass' interruptions and outbursts about mind control as it moves through the review of dangerous offender status.

Justice Scott Brooker will consider whether he could appeal to 1800s Common Law as a premise to overturn the Yukon Review Board's decision.

Nehass has been in custody most of his adult life.

The process to designate him a dangerous offender began after a series of assaults including various offences which occurred at Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

The territory's opposition has called the case "systemic abuse."

Court resumes Wednesday in Whitehorse.