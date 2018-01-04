Michael Nehass is back in custody, in Fort St. John, B.C., after failing to comply with bail conditions set last year.

The 33-year-old Yukon man spent six years in custody, first at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, then — after he was diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia — at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services in Whitby, Ont.

He was initially jailed for assault and later accumulated charges related to violent and property crimes which occurred while he was in jail, such as starting a fire and assaulting a guard.

In September, Crown prosecutors stayed all criminal charges against Nehass, effectively ending what was one of the territory's most complex and long-standing legal battles.

Weeks after his release, a peace bond application was made against him by the B.C. Prosecution Service. The application was based on an "informant's declaration" that he has "reasonable grounds" to fear that Nehass "will commit a serious personal injury offence," according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

A warrant was issued on Oct. 19 in Fort St. John, B.C., for Nehass's arrest. He was taken into custody and his first court appearance was Oct. 20.

Nehass was then released Nov. 3 on a number of bail conditions, "designed to address the risk presented in this particular case," said McLaughlin.

On Dec. 22, Nehass was charged with failing to comply with the condition to report as directed a week earlier.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody in Fort St. John on Wednesday.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.