The lawyer for Michael Nehass, who has spent the last five years in custody in Whitehorse, is asking for a mistrial in his case after a judge found Nehass mentally unfit.

Yesterday Justice Scott Brooker said "Mr. Nehass is clearly mentally ill and has been for a number of years."

Defence attorney Anik Morrow seized on that statement today. She said if Nehass has been unfit for years, then previous trials were unjust. Morrow moved that a mistrial be declared for various matters that have landed Nehass in jail.

Nehass was convicted in 2015 of assault and forcible confinement in relation to events that occurred in Watson Lake. He has also been convicted of assault, arson and vandalism for incidents that occurred while he was in custody at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre. A mistrial could mean the matters are re-tried or else the charges are stayed.

"This whole case is a mistrial issue," said Anik Morrow in Yukon Supreme Court Thursday. "There are concerns all the way through."

Nehass, 32, appeared in court via videoconference from Ontario but did not speak. This week's court proceeding was on whether to label him a dangerous offender and jail him indefinitely.

He has spent five years at the jail in Whitehorse, three years of that in remand before his trial and conviction for the Watson Lake assault. He has yet to be sentenced for that conviction because of the dangerous offender application.

He was sent to a mental health facility in Ontario late last year for a psychiatric assessment.

Morrow argued Nehass "has served his sentence. We are way past whatever his sentence would be."

Morrow also lambasted the Yukon's corrections system for its treatment of her client.

"This was a systemic breakdown," she said.

"There are many issues. A lack of will. A lack of guidelines. It was a long process where people became desensitized."

Crown seeks to force treatment for 60 days

The Crown disagrees, and is instead asking the court to force Nehass to stay and be treated at an Ontario mental health facility for 60 days.

Crown prosecutor Eric Marcoux says the application for dangerous offender status could be dropped depending on the result.

"If we know he's treatable, the Crown may reconsider. That changes a lot of things. But we need to see the evidence," he said.

Marcoux said a mistrial would only force Nehass away from treatment and put him back at Whitehorse Correctional Centre on remand.

"We've heard this Ontario facility is the best place for him. How is (bringing him back to Whitehorse) going to help?" he said.

Court reconvenes tomorrow.