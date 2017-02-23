Michael MacPherson, who admitted to killing Tanner Sinclair three years ago in Whitehorse in a fight over a truck, says he is working "to ensure I never hurt someone again."

MacPherson spoke at his sentencing hearing in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter in Sinclair's death.

Yukon Crown prosecutors have asked for a sentence of eight to 10 years jail, while MacPherson's lawyer argued that 4 years would be more appropriate.

Sinclair was killed in July 2014 after the two men got into an argument over a truck Sinclair had sold to MacPherson. Sinclair was stabbed five times and later died in hospital.

Prosecutor Eric Marcoux told the court that he considers this to be in the most serious category of manslaughter convictions.

He said MacPherson brought a knife to a fist fight, while Sinclair had no knowledge about the knife until he was being stabbed.

Marcoux also noted MacPherson has previous assault with a weapon convictions in 2001 and 2007. The 2007 conviction stemmed from an incident that saw MacPherson smash a beer bottle in someone's face, requiring 96 stiches and resulting in the victim losing vision in one eye.

'That's all he can do'

MacPherson's defence lawyer Ray Dieno told the Yukon court that 48 months is the right sentence for his client. He said MacPherson never wanted to kill Sinclair, while acknowledging he went too far in that fight.

Dieno submitted letters of reference that described MacPherson as a hardworking and kind person who was always ready to offer a helping hand to those in need. He also detailed how his client is working to control his alcohol and drug addictions and learn skills to help him build a better life in the future.

"He's working hard to transform himself, that's all he can do," Dieno said.

MacPherson also stood up in court on Wednesday, to address Sinclair's family and other members of the community.

His voice broke slightly with emotion as he spoke of regret for what happened, also saying that he knows what it's like to lose a family member, as his brother died in a car accident in 2002.

"I need you to know I never intended for any of this to happen," he said.