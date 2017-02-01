Accused Whitehorse killer Michael MacPherson has avoided a jury trial next month, by pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of Tanner Sinclair.

MacPherson, 34, admits he killed Sinclair in a fight over a truck.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed in Yukon Supreme Court, MacPherson had bought the truck off Sinclair in the spring of 2014, but there was "unresolved tension" over the deal between the two men.

The tension came to a head in July of that year when the two men had an argument that escalated into a fight. A witness said she saw MacPherson swinging his arms at Sinclair, and heard the sound of Sinclair being stabbed.

MacPherson then fled, and Sinclair was taken to hospital where he died a few hours later of multiple stab wounds.

Tanner Sinclair was originally from Alberta and worked as a hunting guide in Yukon, as seen in this photo from an outfitter's website. (South Nahanni Outfitters)

Police then launched a manhunt for MacPherson that ended when he turned himself in a week later, in Vancouver.

MacPherson was charged with second degree murder for the killing. A jury trial was scheduled for next month in Whitehorse.

Instead, he offered the lesser manslaughter plea on Wednesday in Yukon Supreme Court, and it was accepted by crown prosecutors.

MacPherson will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for Feb. 20.