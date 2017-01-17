Canada's auditor general is in Yellowknife today, answering questions on a fall 2016 report that stated the Northwest Territories' department of municipal and community affairs "did not adequately support community governments in providing essential services to residents."

Michael Ferguson spoke to territorial government representatives and the public Tuesday morning as part of a public review of his office's 2016 report, which stated that the territorial government does not have a good handle on the state of essential services in many communities and is not doing enough to assist those falling behind.

The report cited fire protection, waste management and emergency preparedness planning as particular areas of concern. One of the more startling findings was that MACA was unable to tell the auditors which communities had operating fire departments.

In his remarks Tuesday morning, Ferguson also pointed out shortcomings in the territory's School of Community Government, a MACA program designed to help build capacity for governance in the territory's communities.

"Some of the school's courses were not kept up to date, nor periodically reviewed to ensure they met the needs of the community governments they were intended to serve," said Ferguson.

Calls service delivery "inadequate" in several areas. especially fire services in the NWT. Limited plans for emergency services. — @BrockmanCBC

Here he is, speaking about the school of community government which trains communities through the NWT. pic.twitter.com/cKGhWJENNL — @BrockmanCBC

The auditor general's office made 13 recommendations in its report, and the territorial government earlier announced that it has agreed to implement all of them.

Representatives from MACA are expected to respond to the report's findings Tuesday afternoon as part of the review.