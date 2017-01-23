Several inches shorter and some handful of years younger, the four boys representing the N.W.T. in Canada's under 21 men's junior curling championships are "widely believed to be" the youngest team to ever compete at this level, according to Al Cameron, the director of communication for Curling Canada.

"They throw the rock extremely well. Very, very competent out on the ice," said Cameron. "They don't look out of place for their curling capabilities. But, nobody's shaving."

The 2017 championships started this weekend in Victoria, B.C., inviting the provincial and territorial champions to compete for the national title.

(From left to right) Sawer Kaeser, Tristan MacPherson, Joe Sturgeon, Garret Minute, Coach Nick Kaeser. (Curling Canada)

Team Kaeser — N.W.T.'s champions from Fort Smith — are between the ages of 12 and 14 this year, competing against men who are up to 21 years old.

"Last night at the hotel room, there was one team walking up and down the hallway, and they were all in muscle shirts. They all marched in six-foot-two, and even for myself they were an intimidating bunch," said the team's coach, Nick Kaeser.

The coach also recalled a moment on Saturday, as the boys were waiting in the bus to go to practice.

"Team Alberta came on the bus and they were also all six feet, six-foot-two, huge guys. And I could just hear my guys and their expressions were like, 'Oh my jeez, look at these guys.'"

Team Alberta and Team N.W.T. standing side by side. (Left to right) Nicholas Rabl, Sawer Kaeser, Kurtis Goller, Tristan MacPherson, Tyler Lautner, Garret Minute, Colton Goller, Joe Sturgeon. (submitted by Nick Kaeser)

But according to Tristan MacPherson, the third on the team, he has no reason to sweat.

"Oh I'm not intimidated at all. At all," said 13-year-old MacPherson. "I just see them as another human being, another person."

'We will surprise them'

The boys have been curling for half their lives, and have been playing together for around four years.

Three of the boys competed in the under 18 men's championships in Edmonton in 2015.

"We're all like friends, and we've all known each other for a long time ever since we were young," said Joe Sturgeon, 14, the second on the team.

Team Kaeser is 'widely believed' to be the youngest team to compete at the level of Under 21 Men's Jr. Championships in Canada. (Curling Canada)

Garret Minute is the youngest on the team at the age of 12. He joined Team Kaeser last year as the lead.

"[Age] doesn't matter to me at all," said Minute.

"I think that we will surprise them," said Sawer Kaeser, the team's skip.

The boys are hoping to achieve personal wins, and are looking to learn rather than win at this tournament.

"I'm hoping I'll learn a lot for the next time we come here," said Sturgeon.

So far, the team has lost against Team Alberta, Manitoba and P.E.I.

Team Kaeser will face New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador and Quebec before Wednesday, when the round robins end and the playoffs begin.