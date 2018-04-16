Bail revoked for former Nunavut teacher convicted of 27 sex-related offences

The former Nunavut teacher Johnny Meeko, who was convicted of 27 sex-related offences in December, had his bail revoked on Friday.

Meeko has until 12 p.m. on Tuesday to turn himself in to the Baffin Correctional Centre.

He was given the weekend to prepare to be taken into custody, as he has been on bail in Iqaluit since July 2013.

This decision came after Justice Neil Sharkey heard the sentencing arguments for Meeko at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Friday.

Sentencing arguments were delayed from February after Meeko fired his then-lawyer. He is now represented by Stephanie Boydell.

The offences he was convicted of took place between 1980 and 2007, while Meeko was a teacher and Canadian Rangers supervisor in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut.

Of the eight victims in the case, one came forward by video conference in court Friday to read their victim impact statement.

They said they had experienced suicidal thoughts after being sexually assaulted by Meeko and still feared going in Nuiyak Elementary School, where Meeko was a teacher.

Crown asks for 5-year sentence

The Crown and defence agreed on which of the 27 counts would be stayed under the Kienapple principle, which prevents an accused person from being convicted on two or more offences arising out of the same incident.

They agreed a total of 13 counts would be stayed and 14 counts would be registered as convictions.

The 14 counts subsumed the lesser charges that occurred at the same time as other greater charges. For example, the great charge of sexual assault "Kienappled" the lesser charge of assault.

The Crown argued those 14 counts totalled a sentence of 18 years and 7 months, which when adjusted to account for the "totality" of the sentence, would be five years.

Sharkey explained the idea of totality is a principle which exists in Canada to allow sentences be adjusted so as to not "crush" the defendant, unlike in the United States, where counts can be piled on, leading to decades-long sentences.

Meeko was in custody from Aug. 15, 2012 to July 23, 2013, when he was released on bail.

If he was given the standard time-and-a-half credit for his time in custody, the Crown stated of the five-year sentence, Meeko would have three years, seven months and two days left to serve.

Defence argues for jail time in Nunavut

Boydell calculated the total sentence to be 8.75 years and after adjusting for totality, asked for a sentence of 3.4 years, minus pretrial custody. That would mean Meeko would have two years less a day left to serve.

As the sentence she was asking for would be less than two years, it would mean Meeko would serve jail time in Nunavut, instead of being sent south to serve time in a penitentiary.

Sharkey will consider these arguments and possible conditions that could be set for Meeko after his release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.