The Crown will be opposing bail for a Fort Good Hope man accused of murder.

Prosecutor Blair MacPherson told the court Thursday, the Crown plans to argue against releasing Colten McNeely.

McNeely, 24, was charged in connection with the death of a man in Fort Good Hope on Sept. 3.

Police officers received a call early that morning about an unresponsive man. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

McNeely's court appearance Thursday was brief, before his bail hearing was adjourned to Sept. 19.

At MacPherson's request, the judge ordered McNeely to have no contact with 12 people in Fort Good Hope who may be called as witnesses if the case goes to trial.

Second charge

McNeely's lawyer said he wants to deal with the murder charge together with another charge McNeely was already facing.

On July 28, he was charged with unlawfully being in the home of a Norman Wells RCMP officer with the intention of committing a crime.

McNeely was released the same day on condition that he keep the peace, abstain from consuming alcohol or drugs, and stay away from the RCMP officer's home.

According to court records, McNeely has been convicted of one crime as an adult.

Three years ago he was fined $300 for breaching his release conditions after being charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Both assault charges were later stayed by the Crown.