On Monday, Michael McLeod, the Liberal MP for the Northwest Territories questioned the underlying urgency and the cogency of statements made last week by N.W.T. Premier Bob McLeod.

The premier said the Northwest Territories was threatened by a re-emerging colonialism that put the territory's future in doubt. He said it was a "red alert" situation typified by the federal government's decision last year to issue a moratorium on new offshore oil and gas development in the Arctic, without first consulting with the government of the Northwest Territories.

MP McLeod — who is also the premier's brother — pointed out in a written statement that the moratorium was for five-years only. He stated that the question of offshore drilling would eventually be revisited, and in any case spending related to oil and gas activity in the region was flat, suggesting the ban was well-timed for its lack of consequence.

"Exploration activity in the Beaufort peaked in 2008 before sharply declining," MP McLeod stated in the news release. "In the previous five years only $7.2 Million went to NWT businesses from oil and gas exploration activity in the area."

Neither MP McLeod nor the Premier were immediately available Monday for comment, but the Liberal MP was not the first to question both the accuracy and the intentions behind some of Premier McLeod's statements surrounding his red alert.

In an interview with the CBC last week Premier McLeod said the territory's energy and resource sector is "40 percent of our economy", but according to the NWT Bureau of Statistics, about 24 per cent of the territory's GDP comes directly from oil and gas exploration and extraction.

The premier also described "52 per cent of the Northwest Territories" as "protected areas", but the territorial government's 2016 State of the Conservation Network report only listed 9.2 per cent of the territory as among "terrestrial protected areas."

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly said he had never before heard the specific numbers the Premier used. He said they were exaggerated and not based in reality.

"I think they certainly over-emphasize that contribution [of resource extraction] and the amount of land that is protected," O'Reilly said.

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly says doesn't know where the Premier is getting his statistics from. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"I'm not sure where he's coming up with these figures, I'd sure like to know."

Despite repeated requests for clarification, the government of the Northwest Territories did not provide sources for Premier McLeod's information, saying only "these figures have been used for some time now and have been referenced in many documents."

O'Reilly said he thought the Premier's intention was to turn attention away from the performance of his own territorial government.

"I can't help but think that this whole thing is really a diversion away from the poor performance of this government," O'Reilly said. "What came out of the mid term review … [was] really a failure to deliver on their mandate. This was just an effort to divert attention away from that."

Regardless of the accuracy or inaccuracy of statistics stated by the premier, the overall thrust of his message has found support among some.

Darrel Nasogaluak is the mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, a small community on the coast of the Beaufort Sea that will soon benefit from the opening of the $300 million Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk all-season highway.

"With the oil ban we will not be using the road for its primary use, which is the oil fields of the Beaufort [Sea]," Nasogaluak said.

"Tourism is not the answer," he added. "It's not going to cover what the oil industry has done with the Beaufort communities and the territories. Mind you it's been boom and bust, but when the oil activity has been here in the North we've worked with them very successfully so we would just like to voice our support for Premier Mcleod."