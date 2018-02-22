After nearly three decades of investigating, police say they identified the remains of a missing woman who disappeared from Yellowknife.

A forensic DNA analysis identified that a bone fragment found near Con Mine in 2003 belongs to Mary Rose Keadjuk, according to an RCMP news release issued Thursday.

Keadjuk was last seen at Yellowknife's Gold Range Hotel on June 28, 1990. She was 24 years old.

Her personal belongings, like her eye glasses, were left behind, police say.

Bone sent in for testing several times

After finding a bone fragment in the Con Mine area in 2003, police say they conducted more searches but found no other human remains.

At the time, the bone was sent in for a DNA exam and the results came up empty, RCMP reported in the release.

Police say they sent the bone in two more times for more examination — with the most recent exam yielding DNA results that matched Keadjuk. It's unclear when the recent DNA exam was done.

(RCMP/Facebook)

Police say they've contacted Keadjuk's family.

"It is an emotional time, however, we are thankful that the improvements to technology allowed a sample to be matched," a spokeswoman for the RCMP said in the release.

CBC News has phoned RCMP requesting an interview.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information on Keadjuk's disappearance to contact them at 867-669-1111, or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.