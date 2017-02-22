Mark McDiarmid, a Dawson City man charged after a scuffle three years ago in courthouse cells, has been sentenced to 10 months jail.

He was found guilty on Wednesday of threatening and assaulting a court appointed lawyer. He was acquitted on several other charges, including assaulting police, intimidation and obstructing justice officials.

Yukon Supreme Court deputy Justice David Gates ordered McDiarmid, 38, released immediately, as he has at least two years credit from the four years already served in the Whitehorse jail.

Gates also rejected the Crown's request to put McDiarmid on probation.

"Mr. McDiarmid has had enough of the justice system. He just wants to be left alone. Probation would only be setting him up for failure," said Gates.

​The charges against McDiarmid arose from an incident in Yukon courthouse cells in 2014. Justice Gates determined McDiarmid was angry that day about being barred from speaking at his pending court hearing, and when his court-appointed lawyer Jennie Cunningham delivered papers from the presiding judge, McDiarmid lunged at Cunningham with a clenched fist. The attempted assault was blocked by jail guards who subdued and handcuffed McDiarmid.

'This needs to end today'

Gates told prosecutors that in his 30-plus years on the bench, he's never come across a case like this one.

He told crown prosecutors they were "overstating the seriousness of the offence" in their calls for a stiffer sentence.

When asked about time needed for a pre-sentence background report for McDiarmid, Justice Gates suggested he'd gotten to know the accused quite well over the course of the proceedings.

"All this needs to end today," said Gates.

McDiarmid, who was ejected from the courtroom earlier this week, refused to participate in Wednesday's proceedings.

Summoned from cells after the sentencing, McDiarmid promised to appeal the case, then thanked Justice Gates for his "patience with self-represented accused like me who've been in jail too long."

Gates responded by wishing him well.

"You're a very smart man" he told McDiarmid. "You have all sorts of skills to live a long and happy life."

McDiarmid's dealings with the Yukon justice system aren't over. He faces charges for breaching probation and has two separate trials scheduled in spring.