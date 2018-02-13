Yellowknife Mayor Mark Heyck has announced that he will not stand for re-election.

The two-term mayor, who was first elected in 2012, stated on Twitter Tuesday that he reached his decision after "much thought, reflection, and consultation with my family."

"My children were born during my first term as a city councillor and I've been an elected official their entire lives," he wrote.

"I am stepping back from politics and I'm eager to spend more time with my family over the next few years."

Prior to being mayor, Heyck served as a city councillor since 2003, and became deputy mayor in 2006.

Heyck's statement lists some of his accomplishments while mayor, including overseeing the adoption of Yellowknife's 10-year plan to end homelessness and the city's award-winning wood pellet heating system.

Recently, Heyck has been embroiled in controversy: first, through duelling conduct complaints between himself and city councillor Niels Konge, and more recently as an inquiry was opened into the conduct of municipal enforcement manager Doug Gillard in 2014 under Heyck's tenure.

"I love Yellowknife with all my heart and will continue to contribute to its well-being and vitality. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that come with a change in life's path," Heyck said.