The mayor of Yellowknife is facing a code of conduct complaint, filed by a city councillor who says the mayor acted inappropriately.
Councillor Niels Konge's complaint alleges Mayor Mark Heyck failed to remove himself from a closed-door meeting, which Konge says created a conflict of interest.
Heyck called the complaint against him "vexatious and frivolous," when he read a prepared statement at a press conference on Wednesday.
He said the case against him is retaliation for how he dealt with complaints against Konge in 2015.
"Fundamentally this is about an employee's right to a safe and healthy work environment. I will not tolerate the abuse of city staff, nor will I be intimidated," said a visibly shaken Heyck.
In one of the 2015 complaints, a city employee alleged Konge had mistreated him on a job site.
Heyk says an external investigation determined Konge acted "inappropriately" towards the employee, but, council decided not to pursue the complaint.
Konge admits he yelled at a city employee, but he says he did so as a contractor, not as a city councillor.
"Yes. That did indeed happen. Did I handle myself 100 per cent the best way ever? No, but I admitted that, " Konge said.
Konge says he wants a review on how complaints are handled within the city, calling the current system a "kangaroo court."
Clarifications
-
An earlier version of this story referred to a complaint against Niels Konge in 2015. In fact, there were several.Oct 05, 2017 11:31 AM CT