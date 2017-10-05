The mayor of Yellowknife is facing a code of conduct complaint, filed by a city councillor who says the mayor acted inappropriately.

Councillor Niels Konge's complaint alleges Mayor Mark Heyck failed to remove himself from a closed-door meeting, which Konge says created a conflict of interest.

Heyck called the complaint against him "vexatious and frivolous," when he read a prepared statement at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said the case against him is retaliation for how he dealt with complaints against Konge in 2015.

"Fundamentally this is about an employee's right to a safe and healthy work environment. I will not tolerate the abuse of city staff, nor will I be intimidated," said a visibly shaken Heyck.

In one of the 2015 complaints, a city employee alleged Konge had mistreated him on a job site.

City councillor Niels Konge. (CBC)

Heyk says an external investigation determined Konge acted "inappropriately" towards the employee, but, council decided not to pursue the complaint.

Konge admits he yelled at a city employee, but he says he did so as a contractor, not as a city councillor.

"Yes. That did indeed happen. Did I handle myself 100 per cent the best way ever? No, but I admitted that, " Konge said.

Konge says he wants a review on how complaints are handled within the city, calling the current system a "kangaroo court."

