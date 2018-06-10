Tuktoyaktuk school to get much-needed upgrade

Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. is in need of some revamping, and it could see renovations as soon as next summer according to the territorial government.

The school was first built in Tuktoyaktuk in 1990, and the territorial Department of Education, Culture and Employment said it's now holding more students than it was intended to.

"Originally the school was designed as a [kindergarden] through [grade] eight school. It now offers programing up to grade 12 and we've added junior kindergarten to that school as well, so we need additional classroom space, " explained Olin Lovely, an assistant deputy minister in the department.

Lovely said 228 students attend the school, and by adding 500 square meters of space, it will be able to hold 300.

Olin Lovely, an assistant deputy minister in the territorial Department of Education, Culture and Employment says "the school is the heart of the community." (Submitted by Olin Lovely )

Consultations have already started in the community, and the department hopes to have a project RFP (request for proposal) out by fall.

While renovations are under way, the school will remain open.

"We will have portions of the school closed while renovations are undergoing … they will just work around the student population," said Lovely.

He said they plan to extend the gym, add high school instruction areas and community library space. As well he said they are going to have a "free-standing career and technical studies building."

The free-standing building will be built first, so that students can be transferred there during renovations.

Lovely said there has been a positive reaction to the much-needed renovations, and during planning they recognize that "the school is the heart of the community and we want to make sure it's available to all users."

The goal is for renovations to be completed by 2022.