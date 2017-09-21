A man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Whitehorse.

Yukon RCMP say a man was shot Wednesday around 6:40pm in the neighbourhood of Porter Creek.

Police used social media Wednesday night to seek information about a red pickup truck. They say the vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

CBC reporter Dave Croft was at the scene and spotted what appears to be a handgun on the ground. (Dave Croft / CBC)

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police have described the victim's injuries as "life-threatening" and say he was admitted to Whitehorse General Hospital.

RCMP have pledged further updates.

Watch for more on this story as it develops.