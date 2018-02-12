A 22-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Dempster Highway on Sunday, according to the Yukon Coroner's Service.

It happened about 30 kilometres south of James Creek Camp near Fort McPherson, N.W.T., just before 3 p.m. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

"The road is currently closed while Yukon RCMP Traffic Services completes their investigation," a news release from the coroner's office said.

It said more information will be released after the victim is identified.

As well as the Yukon Coroner's Service, the N.W.T. Coroner's Service, Fort McPherson RCMP, Dawson City RCMP and Yukon RCMP Traffic Services are investigating the collision.