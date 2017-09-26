A woman's smoke break is being credited for saving a man from potentially being crushed by garbage on Tuesday morning.

Jody Prince says she was having a cigarette on the balcony of her apartment near Old Airport Road in Yellowknife, N.W.T, when she saw a garbage truck pull up to a dumpster below her and pick it up.

"I was just going to go back in, but I heard yelling. So I turned back around and as I turned around the bucket was coming up and I could see the guy flailing, yelling for the dump truck driver to stop," Jody told CBC.

"I couldn't do anything."

She says the truck driver didn't see the man and dumped the dumpster over, throwing the man into the back of the truck. She says the truck then put the dumpster down and drove off.

"It looked like it was quite a fall because they only tip it so far at the top," she said.

Peter Houweling, owner of Kavanaugh Waste Services, said that many of the waste bins around Yellowknife have been retrofitted to make them more difficult for people to climb into. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Jody called the police and woke up her husband Donald to tell him what happened.

"I put on my runners and grabbed my keys and I ran like hell down the stairs and into my truck," Donald said.

He said he raced after the garbage truck, which was now a few blocks away.

He was able to pull beside the truck and get the attention of the driver in the Walmart parking lot, just as RCMP pulled up.

Emergency services rescued the 42-year-old man from the truck. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

"I must have [been] meant to be out here for that guy," Jody said.

Covered in garbage

The City of Yellowknife contracts it's garbage and recycling pick-up to Kavanaugh Waste Services. The company's owner, Peter Houweling says it is investigating the incident and "doesn't take this situation lightly".

Houweling says all of its trucks have a camera in the back, but they're mainly used for drivers to keep an eye on the garbage level.

He says the man was most likely covered in garbage and not visible.

Houweling said that many of the waste bins around the city have been retrofitted to make them more difficult for people to climb into.

He also says the company will be producing a poster that it will put up around Yellowknife telling people about the dangers of climbing into garbage bins.

"Another time, I don't know what would have happened to that guy. He probably wouldn't be around anymore. Nobody else heard him. Nobody else saw him," Donald said.

"Guess I can't get mad at Jody for smoking anymore."