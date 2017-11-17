An Iqaluit man is in hospital after being found inside a garbage can, severely injured, say RCMP.

Police say they found the man in the garbage bin in the 200 block area on Nov. 12, at approximately 6 p.m.

Hannas Braun, 26, and Christopher Henderson, 35, of Iqaluit have been charged with aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

No court date has been set.

Forensic investigators are involved with the investigation, say RCMP.

This is one of two brutal attacks that happened in Iqaluit in the past week.

A man was found covered in blood with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.

These are two separate incidents, says Cpl. Henry Coman of the Iqaluit RCMP.

"The people involved in both incidents were known to each other," said Coman. "It wasn't a random attack and we don't fear for the public's safety."