Mosesee Qappik, the mayor of Pangnirtung, Nunavut, expressed his concern on local radio about the number of fires in the community recently.

The community, which has a population of 1,500, has seen fires in five buildings in the last month. It lost a public housing unit to fire in June.

"Before any further loss of buildings, the hamlet, SAO, MLA, fire chief, mayor and council would like community support and [to] ask if anyone has information on these fire to please phone the RCMP," Qappik said.

Friday night fire

Two vacant buildings caught fire in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, on Friday evening.

Building 215 caught fire, then 45 minutes later the local fire department and the RCMP responded to a fire at building 326.

A man was arrested and charged with one count of arson for the fire at building 326.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the other fires they suspect were arson in the community.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or texting 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).